“Restrictions on the working schedule of open-air cafes and restaurants are in force. Changing of the decision will depend on the epidemiological situation,” Chairman of TABIB Board told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, medical masks must be worn in closed places, and those disobeying this rule will be fined: “In the open air, the mask is recommended. However, the use of masks in any queue in the open air is mandatory.”