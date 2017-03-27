New director appointed to Scientific-Research Institute of Lung Diseases

© Report.az

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ A new director has been appointed to the Scientific-Research Institute of Lung Diseases of the Ministry of Health. named after Vali Akhundov.

Report informs, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed a decree.

According to the decree, Hagigat Gadirova was appointed to this post. The new director has already taken office.

Notably, professor H.Gadirova is also a member of the Health Ministry's Scientific-Medical Council as well as of the Commission on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis B and C.

Notably, former director of the institute Eljan Mammadbayov has resigned at his own request due to age.