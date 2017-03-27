 Top
    Close photo mode

    New director appointed to Scientific-Research Institute of Lung Diseases

    Former director Eljan Mammadbayov resigned due to age© Report.az

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ A new director has been appointed to the Scientific-Research Institute of Lung Diseases of the Ministry of Health. named after Vali Akhundov.

    Report informs, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed a decree.

    According to the decree, Hagigat Gadirova was appointed to this post. The new director has already taken office.

    Notably, professor H.Gadirova is also a member of the Health Ministry's Scientific-Medical Council as well as of the Commission on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis B and C.

    Notably, former director of the institute Eljan Mammadbayov has resigned at his own request due to age. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi