Named number of HIV-infected persons in Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "6293 people infected with HIV in Azerbaijan since 1987. According to statistics, to the end of first quarter of 2017, 108 HIV-infected persons have been registered”.

Report informs, Acting Director of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry’s AIDS Center Esmira Almammadova said.

According to her, 107 out of 108 people are citizens of Azerbaijan: “46 percent of HIV infections are among intravenous drug users. Number of sexually transmitted infections also increased. 73 percent of people infected with HIV are men, 27 percent women."

She said that currently, 2629 people are living with HIV. 828 people have died of disease.