Type of virus detected in children poisoned in Sumgait announced

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The type of the virus found in poisoned children in Sumgait disclosed.

Report was told in press service of the Ministry of Health, results of the laboratory examination of samples taken from the blood of children showed Rotavirus infection. Over the past four days, the infection discovered in 136 children.

According to information from the ministry currently 46 children are under stationary treatment: “Their condition is satisfactory and soon they will be released. Medical preventive measures and health-promotion activities are being continued at the site of infection".