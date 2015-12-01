Today over 1 122 medicines to be sold under new prices

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Over 1 122 medicines will be sold under new prices today.

Report informs, new prices of 1 258 medicines will come into force from December 21.

Prices of 46% medicines with regulated prices up to now reduced more than 2-fold in comparison with prices on sale, prices of 24% reduced more than 3-fold. Totally, priced of 95% medicines reduced.

Decisions and list of medicines were shown in the 'Resolutions of the Council' and 'Medicines' sections of Tariff Council's official website (www.tariff.gov.az).