 Top
    Close photo mode

    Today over 1 122 medicines to be sold under new prices

    Prices of 1 258 medicine will come into force from December 21

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Over 1 122 medicines will be sold under new prices today.

    Report informs, new prices of 1 258 medicines will come into force from December 21.

    Prices of 46% medicines with regulated prices up to now reduced more than 2-fold in comparison with prices on sale, prices of 24% reduced more than 3-fold. Totally, priced of 95%  medicines reduced.

    Decisions and list of medicines were shown in the 'Resolutions of the Council' and 'Medicines' sections of Tariff Council's official website (www.tariff.gov.az).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi