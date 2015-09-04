Monitoring on beaches of Baku city will continue up to September 15

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on beaches of Baku will continue until September 15.

Report was told by the head of the Sanitary and Hygienic Department of the Republican Center for Hygiene & Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan Ziyaddin Kazimov.

He said that to bathe on the beaches in Garadagh and Sabail districts is unadvisable: "However, people are swimming there. On other beaches water quality meets the standards. Currently we continue monitoring with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Those who swim at prohibited beaches, must first think about the decision on the ban. Secondly, one must not eat perishable foods on the beaches. It is necessary to strictly follow rules on food culture at the beach. Those who swim at prohibited beaches can infect people around them".