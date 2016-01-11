Health Ministry: 'Swine flu' infection was not detected in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Swine flu infection was not detected in Azerbaijan'.

Report was told by Safaya Ahmadova, official of the press service of Health Ministry.

Ministry's official said that, up to date no suspicious case recorded in Azerbaijan related with 'swine flu.

According to her, epidemiological situation of the country is fully stable and under strict control: 'Infection or dangerous case have not been observed among population'.

Notably, Azerbaijani Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev inked order 'On strengthening preventive measures against swine flu' some period ago. In the order it was instructed to strengthen control on immediately notifying local hygiene and epidemiology centers in case of entering information on severe acute respiratory diseases, delivering samples from suspect patients to Republican Anti-Plague Station, strictly complying with sanitary-hygiene norms and rules, disinfection regime at densely populated areas by hygiene and epidemiology centers of cities and regions of the republic.