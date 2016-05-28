 Top
    Ministry of Health returned unused funds of 72,000 AZN to state budget

    During the reporting year, receivable in the amount of 4.5 thousand AZN has formed

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Health has returned 72,000 AZN or 4.6% of the allocated funds from the state budget.

    Report informs, report of the chamber on annual overview on implementation of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2015, declares.

    According to the report, 1 993.0 thousand AZN calculated for allocation to the Ministry of Health in 2015.

    At year-end accounts receivable arose to the state budget in the amount of 4.5 thousand AZN. Accounts payable on municipal spending has not changed and remained at the level of 112.3 thousand AZN..

