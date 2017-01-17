 Top
    Ministry of Health: Poisoning incidents reduced in Azerbaijan last year

    32.8% of complaints accounted for the poisoning from substances, not stored in the required conditions

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Cases of toxic poisoning decreased in Azerbaijan last year.

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Health.

    According to the ministry, if in 2015 toxicological department of the Clinical Medical Center received 2462 appeals, then in 2016 this figure reduced to 2 234.

    32.8% of complaints accounted for the poisoning from substances, not stored in the required conditions, medications are not taken according to the instructions (T36-T50), 21% - poisoning from carbon monoxide and other gases (T58 / T59), 14,1% - caustic solutions (T54).

