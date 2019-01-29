Ministry of Health issues statement on spread of measles

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Measles has not been recorded since 2013 as a result of large-scale preventive measures taken in the Republic of Azerbaijan. In 2018, the disease broke out in most European countries, including Georgia, which borders Azerbaijan. Cases of infection that are related epidemiologically with bringing home illnesses from abroad have been recorded since the end of 2018 in our country, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Report informs citing the statement that the disease is mostly observed among the people aged 20-40, who were not vaccinated in time. The Ministry of Health has instructed to strengthen measures to provide full vaccination of children and to investigate all suspected cases of measles in order to prevent the spread of measles in the country .

Moreover, additional vaccination measures are envisaged to inoculate non-vaccinated population. For this purpose, the ministry ordered 160,000 doses of vaccine.

The statement of the ministry notes that the epidemiological situation due to measles is under control.