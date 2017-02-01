Ministry of Health: Homeless persons will be kept at city hospitals in cold weather period

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of health Oktay Shiraliyev signed an order to facilitate hospitalization of elderly and homeless persons.

Report informs, due to cold weather conditions, homeless persons are taken to united city hospitals assigned by emergency medical service.

The ministry says they are provided with necessary medical support, food and proper garments. According to information homeless persons will be kept in city hospitals during cold weather period and treated with necessary care.

Notably, last year Baku Main Medical Department of Ministry of Health took proper decisions aimed at improving hospitalization of elderly and homeless persons.

According to decision in force, when the emergency service receives calls concerning persons without permanent place of residence, they examine the patient and place in hospital according to his/her health problem.

If there is no need for hospitalization, the patient is delivered to one of united city hospitals - 6, 7, 18, 26, 19 by turn. Duties has been arranged in those hospitals with this purpose.