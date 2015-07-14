Ministry of Health holds extended meeting on reducing medicine prices

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ An extended meeting was held in the Ministry of Health on the implementation of the tasks given by the head of state at the meeting dedicated to socio-economic results and upcoming challenges in 2015 of the Cabinet of Ministers under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev.

Report was told in the Ministry.

The minister mentioned that, some work was done in eliminating of previously existing problems, the provision of medicines presented to the population by the state and their quality inspection.

According to him, the Ministry of Health developed a set of measures to overcome the existing problems in the field of medicine.

At the end of the meeting, the minister gave instructions on taking all the necessary steps to solve such kind of problems in medical institutions.