    Ministry of Health: Hepatitis B disease reduced among children in Azerbaijan

    Deputy director: During last 5 years, new vaccines have been included in preventive vaccination schedule

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Last year preventive vaccination coverage in the country was satisfactory”.

    Report informs, deputy director of Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of Ministry of Health Afag Aliyeva told in annual reporting meeting of the organization.

    She noted that preventive vaccination coverage of newborns in the country is as follows: TB – 97.8%, hepatitis B – 98.0%, polio (OPV0) – 97.8%, whooping-cough, diphtheria, tetanus, b type hemofil infection and hepatitis B among babies under 1 year – 95.6%, polio (OPV3) – 97.6%, pneumococcal – 96.5%, measles-mumps-rubella – 97.9%.

    According to deputy director of the Center, among manageable diseases polio wasn’t registered since 1995, diphtheria –2010, measles –2013, whooping-cough –2014, mumps –2016. Only several cases of tetanus have been registered.

    A.Aliyeva told that use of trivalent OPV vaccine was ceased in all regions of the country in April 2016. 

