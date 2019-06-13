Ministry of Health: Dietary and baby food requirements will be improved

The Action Plan on Implementation of the State program for ensuring food security for 2019-2025 in Azerbaijan has been approved by the Ministry of Health.

Report informs that Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the action plan, it is planned to draft a bill "On Food Safety", prepare opinions and proposals in the document, as well as adapting sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary norms and rules to the international requirements or to draft new rules and regulations.

Also, the analysis of foodborne diseases and creation of database in the country are also included in the action plan. In addition, proposals will be developed to improve the requirements and control mechanisms on production, processing, as well as the circulation of diet, dishes for children and so on.

Deputy Chief of Staff Rakhim Aliyev was entrusted with the execution of the order.