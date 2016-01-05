Health Ministry comments on information in media about banned medicines in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 January.REPORT.AZ/ Center for Analytical Examination of the Ministry of Health commented on posts in media about the list of medicines banned in Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Parviz Azizbayov, Chief of Drug Quality Control Inspection of the Center that information has created a bit of confusion.

'In the banned list, matter is not drug name, but various series of them,' P.Azizbayov said: 'Series number, production and expiry date of drug is mentioned on its package. 844 drugs, stipulated in official website of the center have been imported to the country without permission of Health Ministry. Therefore, their circulation is banned. But it does not refer to other series of medicines mentioned in the list.

'Ministry of Health carries out regular inspections in pharmaceutical market.' P.Azizbayov said.

'When imported series of all medicines are necessarily checked at Laboratory Research Department of Center for Analytical Examination', he added.