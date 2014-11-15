Ministry of Health comments measures to prevent Ebola virus infection in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The cases of Ebola virus infection were not recorded in Azerbaijan". The head of the press service of the Ministry of Health Anar Kadirli said it to Report.

A spokesman for the Ministry stressed that the situation of preventing the spread of the Ebola virus is under control.

The chief sanitary doctor Abbas Valibayov signed an order on Ebola virus recently. According to the order, the heads of medical intitutions of cities and regions of the republic and the heads of hygiene and epidemiology centers were tasked.

Thus, the heads of these institutions were provided with the tasks on establishing conditions for the isolation of the persons suspected in disease, creating inexhaustible resources of main symptomatic therapeutic drugs and disinfecting substances, strengthening the control of the prevention and disinfection measures in medical institutions, seriously following disinfection regime, establishing conditions for hospitalizing the prerson suspected in Ebola infection and so.