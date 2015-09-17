Names of injured in accident on Baku-Sumgait highway revealed - LIST - UPDATED

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Names of the injured persons as a result of a traffic accident on Baku-Sumgait highway, who were taken to a hospital emergency in Sumgayit, revealed. Report was told in the hospital.

According to the information, 3 are women, 7 men of 10 patients: "Most of them are now in the departments of the intensive care trauma treatment. Names of the injuers are Baloglan Agakishiyev, Rovshan Javadov, Rashad Ahmadov, Asmer Mammadova, Ibadet Allahverdiyev, Ophelia Mammadova, Asif Pashabayov. Personality of other three victims are unknown yet. Two of them are men, one woman. Among the wounded no children."

The hospital says, the most of the wounded carried out the operations: "Most of the operations are emergency amputations. Conditions of some injured are very serious. Now the chief doctor of the hospital with the heads of departments inspects them."

One of the victims of the accident is Amin Abdullayev, born in 1987. The identity of the second dead is established.

***11:14

Ministry of Health: Accident on Baku-Sumgayit highway killed 2, injured 10

As a result of a traffic accident on the highway Baku-Sumgayit two people died on the spot. Report was told by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Health, Safaya Ahmadova. Two men dead at the scene.

According to her, the brigade of Sumgayit ambulance emergency had taken 10 injured from the scene to the hospital: "State of the patients is serious. Two of them are carried out emergency surgery, at the moment the injured receive necessary medical care."