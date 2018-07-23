Main causes of death in XXI century unveiled

© Deposit Photos

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ / Cardiovascular diseases, oncology and HIV have become the main causes of death rate in the XXI century, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to medical experts, cancer is not likely to be completely defeated in the near future, and it may be possible to cope with HIV infection by the end of the century.

According to the world health organization, each year 41 million people die from noncommunicable diseases, which arrange 71% of all deaths worldwide. The largest proportion of deaths is from cardiovascular diseases-17.9 million people. According to doctors, the main cause of death is heart attacks and strokes.

In many countries, technologies for treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases have reached a very high level. Now people suffering from "vascular disasters" can live long enough, but this does not happen in all countries, so the mortality from these diseases remains very high.

According to world health organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. In 2015, 8.8 million people died from the disease. Cancer causes almost every sixth death in the world.

According to medical experts, nutrition can be one of the factors increasing the risk of developing a malignant tumor.

Due to the estimates by WHO, HIV remains another major global public health challenge, with more than 35 million lives lost to it today. At the end of 2016, there were approximately 36.7 million people with HIV worldwide.