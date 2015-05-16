Kamran Musayev: Central Clinical Hospital performed a thousand cardiovascular operations last year

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Central Clinical Hospital performed a thousand cardiovascular operations last year. In general, during hospital's 13-14 years of ativity were performed more than 11,000 cardiovascular operations." Report informs, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society for Cardiovascular Surgery, Chief Physician of the Central Clinical Hospital, Kamran Musayev.

According to him, due to the latest statistics of the World Organization, cardiovascular disease in terms of mortality and disability is ahead of all other diseases.

He said, there is not a particular difference between the prevalence of the disease in the capital and regions, and the reason for the growth of the disease is the way of life of the population: "This is a very serious disease, but it can be prevented. If you eliminate the causes, you can seriously slow down the pace of growth. These include smoking , high blood pressure, diabetes. Unfortunately, in Azerbaijan, poor diet is a major factor of this disease."

Kamran Musayev also stressed that, rejuvenation of cardiovascular diseases are observing in Azerbaijan, as well as throughout the world.