Azerbaijan not to import animal products from several Russian regions

The Food Safety Agency has warned the population to secure the Azerbaijani territory from the infectious animal diseases that may come from other countries.

Report informs citing the warning that aphtae epizooticae was recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Krasnokamensk region of Zabaykalsky Krai, Russian Federation.

In this regard the Chief State Veterinary Inspector of Azerbaijan decided to temporarily restrict import of animals and animal products from Krasnokamensk region of Zabaykalsky Krai, Russian Federation

At the same time, the Azerbaijani Food Security Agency has applied to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan for disinfection of vehicles that arrive from Zabaykalsky Krai, Russian Federation directly or by transit in the territory of Azerbaijan, in the customs border checkpoints.