Illegal slaughterhouses demolished in Baku

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Food Safety Agency (ENA) has conducted the next monitoring together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local authorities in order to prevent the activity of the slaughterhouses that do not meet the food safety standards, as well as sanitary and hygienic norms.

Report informs citing the Department of Information Support and Innovative Solutions that as a result of the measures taken with the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Agency Rashad Mafusov and head of the Yasamal District Executive Authority Aziz Azizov, the owners of illegal slaughterhouses were strictly warned and the cutting devices on the roadside that are not in compliance with the requirements of food safety were demolished.

The Interior Ministry and local executive authorities will continue the monitoring to eliminate such activities and measures will be taken in accordance with the law.