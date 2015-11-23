Health Ministry: Deaths of vaccines weren't recorded among children this year

Baku. 23 November.REPORT.AZ/ 98-99 % of children considered to be inoculated each month in Azerbaijan is vaccinated. If children falls into plan according to age, then, they are provided with all necessary vaccines.

Report was told by Afag Aliyeva, Deputy Director of Republic Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health.

According to her, safe vaccines are brought into the country in recent years: Vaccine preparations are imported into Azerbaijan through UNICEF since last year. Most of them are in single-dose vials. They are for single use. There are two-dose vaccines, too. But single-dose vaccines are preferred. There is only some vaccines, which were brought from India.

Director of the Center mentioned use of vaccines of European production during recent years and stated that vaccines against pneumococcal, poliomyelitis are included into this list.

Purchase of vaccines in the country are provided at high level, A.Aliyeva says.

As every area and region has its own vaccination stations, parents are not recommended to take their children to other places, because there is no neeed for it, she added.