Health Ministry: Sale of illegally imported and unregistered medicines widespread in country

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Analytical Examination Center of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry has warned heads of private medical and pharmaceutical enterprises.

Report informs citing the ministry's press service.

The warning states that according to Item 6, Article 46 of the law "On public health protection", private medical enterprises are not allowed to carry out medical activities other than mentioned in the appendix to the license: "According to Item 1.3 of the "Procedure for state registration of medicines and registry", approved under decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, dated July 13, 2007, No.108, medicines are allowed to be imported into the country, produced, sold and used in practice only after registration at the Ministry of Health and its authorized agency, issue of a document confirming quality, except for cases envisaged under the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On medicines".

"Taking into account above-mentioned, it is required to take necessary measures for prevention of activity without relevant certificate of the Ministry of Health of medical workers trained abroad, especially, foreigners and stateless persons, permanently residing in Azerbaijan, as well as of illegal medical and pharmaceutical activity other than specialties and activities mentioned in appendix to the license issued to be engaged in private medical activity, writing trade name of a medicine in prescriptions instead of international non-proprietary name (name of active ingredient), contrary to the "Procedure for dispensing medicines from pharmacy organizations" of the Ministry of Health, medical use of medicines, illegally imported in the country and immediate stop sale".