Health Ministry: Compulsory periodic medical examinations of children in Azerbaijan will be strengthened

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed an order on “Compulsory periodic medical examinations of children” in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the order stated that within the framework of the "State Program on Compulsory periodic medical examinations of children” improvement of material and technical basis of medical institutions rendering medical aid, supplying them with modern medical equipment and measures taken in this regard have helped reduce the incidence of illness, health and life-threatening diseases among children.

Nevertheless, reference in the application for the execution status of the program of the "State Program on Compulsory periodic medical examinations of children for 2013-2017” states that there are some deficiencies and shortcomings in this area.

Therefore, the Action Plan of the Ministry of Health has been approved to ensure the implementation of the “State Program on Compulsory periodic medical examinations of children for 2018-2022”.

The Action Plan instructs the heads of the executive bodies to ensure the implementation of tasks within a specified period and report to the Department of Medical Assistance of the Ministry of Health at the end of each half year about the work done.

Control over the execution of the order was entrusted to the deputy ministers.