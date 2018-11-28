Health Ministry comments on information about quality of medicines spread on social networks (PHOTO)

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Health has commented on the information spread on a number of social networks, including the WhatsApp about the drug used by the population.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry that the photo spread among the users show that this drug is harmful to the human body or even causes death.

It was noted that the Analytical Expertise Center of the Ministry of Health has clarified the issue: Paracetamol 500 made in Israel has not been registered or imported in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Imported paracetamol 500 mg (Paracetamol 500mg) are Paracetamol Sofarma -"Sofarma" SC , Paracetamol - Tatximfarmpreparati OJSC, Russian Federation, Paracetomol - Farmstandart-Leksredstva OJSC, Russian Federation (Tablet), Efferalkan - Bristol-Mayers Skvibb, France (Sparkling Tablet), Panadol - GlaxoSmittelline Consumer Electronics, Large British (coated tablet) ".

Ministry also informed that the information spread through the social network in recent days is groundless and does not reflect reality: "Information of this kind has been spread for several years in different countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and, etc.

"Spreading regularly similar news (especially in the winter months) causes anxiety and tension among the population. We would like to note that the Analytical Expertise Center has not received any complaints regarding this drug."