Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 17, Health Minister of Azerbaijan Ogtay Shiraliyev will hold a reception for the citizens in Salyan Region Central Hospital, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Health.

The minister will receive the residents of Salyan, Neftchala, Bilasuvar, Jabrail and Jalilabad and respond the questions about health care.

During the meeting, residents' requests, complaints, suggestions and ideas will be heard by the minister and necessary measures will be taken.

The residents who want to attend the reception should register in Salyan Region Central Hospital.