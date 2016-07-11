Baku. 11 July. REPORT. AZ / 'Achievements in medicine, child mortality reduction, prevention of many infections causing death, disease prevention have led increase in average life expectancy'.

Report informs, Masmakhanim Majidova, Head Physician of 'Sağlamlıq Zonası' Recovery and Rehabilitation Polyclinic named after Sh.Hasanov, said at roundtable on the topic of organization of health services to the elderly people.

She said that according to the figures of last three years, number of population grows in 60 years and older age groups in the country and Baku. This is particularly observed at 60-74, 75-89 age groups. Average life expectancy was 74.2 in 2013 in Azerbaijan (men 71.6, women 76.8), while reached 75.2 in 2015 (men 72.7, women 77.6)'.

She noted that 1613 of 16 500 citizens, living in Sabail district, are elderly persons: '8 of them are under our control. Some persons reject to live in nursing homes despite their children abandoned them. Measures should be taken to prevent such cases. We should pay special attention to elderly persons'. According to the head physician, mainly chronic diseases observed in elderly patients.



