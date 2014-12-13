Head pediatrician: "Child deaths occurs in Baku more than country regions"

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Previously, regional hospitals had fewer opportunities, however, nowadays those hospitals are supplied with 'ambulance', reanimation vehicles and other specialized cars. Though the condition in the regional hospitals have become better, the children with worsening condition are still brought to Baku. As the result, child's mortality cases occur in highly qualified medical institutions of Baku more than in regional ones. The head pediatrician of Azerbaijan, the director of Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics named after K.Farajova, Nasib Guliyev said it to Report in his statement.

According to the pediatrician, there is a tendency on a decrease of child's mortality cases in the last two years:"One of the main goals is decreasing of these indicators every year".

He also noted that 2014 was successful and productive year on the protection of the health of mothers and children:" I am sure that this work will be successfully continued in the future too. Because the Ministry of Health included the medical services to mothers and children into the priority service areas. It simply means that it is one of the most essential issues for both the state and the ministry. I believe that there will be a noticeable drop in the death of the mother and child and we will be able to approach the level of developed countries in Europe."