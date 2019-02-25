Four people including three-month-old hospitalized due to residential building fire - UPDATED

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two more people have been delivered to the Toxicology Department of the Clinical Medical Center No 1 with smoke inhalation as a result of the fire in a multi-story residential building in Baku.

The Ministry of Health told Report that one of them is a three-month-old infant and the other is a 43-year-old man.

Doctors assess their condition as critical.

Two women, who suffered smoke poisoning during the fire in a multi- storey apartment building in Baku were taken to Toxicology Department of № 1 Clinical Medical Center, Report informs citing the Ministry of Health.

Doctors assess the condition of two women aged 26 and 53 as moderate.

Their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.