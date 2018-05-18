Food Safety Agency will monitor and conduct audit in food chains

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Relevant monitoring and auditing activities will be carried out in all food chains and processes related to it in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at the I Baku International Conference on Food Safety.

According to him, it will be carried out by Agency's Inspection and State Supervision Department.

G. Tahmazli noted that these inspections will be carried out not for the purpose of preventing the activity of entrepreneurs: "The only aim of the agency is to provide necessary assistance and support to entrepreneurship entities operating in Azerbaijan. They must produce products that meet international standards. At the same time, protect public health by complying with international norms and rules in their food chain”.