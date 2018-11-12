Expertise of products of famous confectionery company in Azerbaijan carried out

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/c51ce52b9f543daaade90005a3824815/8018b18d-af77-4aaf-a66d-8dcfa3c1e9aa_292.jpg

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani specialists have started to examine the products of the world famous confectionery company".

Report informs, chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Security Agency (GAS) Goshqar Tahmazli told journalists.

He said that famous Ferrero Rocher company engaged in confectionery production in the world has conducted special monitoring at the Azerbaijan Food Security Institute: "They have come to the conclusion that the laboratories of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency differ in accordance with international standards, supply and employee potential and meet the norms."

The chairman of the agency said that the company officially appealed to the state of Azerbaijan: They want expertise of the products produced in the region to be carried out in Azerbaijan. Laboratories of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute have been examining products produced in Georgia's plantations for a month. These examined products are exported to Europe as well”

Notably, Ferrero rocher is engaged in production of confectionery products such as Raffaello, Nutella, Tic-Tac, Kinder chocolate, and Kinder surprise.