Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Azerbaijan there are no cases of infection with influenza and unfavorable epidemiological situation.There are cases of infection among certain groups of the population that is natural.No country is immune from this.We have no dangerous diseases, and in the near future are not expected.Naturally, cold weather reduces the body's resistance.Therefore, everyone should maximally protect themselves from the cold.

Report was told by the Chief Epidemiologist of Azerbaijan Ibadullah Agaev.

I.Agaev noted that the types of influenza virus are variable: No one can guarantee that today or tomorrow the population will not collide with any influenza virus.Although clinics are registered patients requesting a variety of diseases, 90% of the population do not go to doctors.This disease is not taken seriously and treated themselves.

But we should not forget that delayed treatment can lead to inflammation of the lungs. Therefore, at the first signs of the disease we should consult a doctor. A limited number of drugs affect on the flu, so there is needed a specialist advice.

Chief epidemiologist also gave tips for diseased:At home, the most effective medicine is tea with cornel jam.In addition, tea should be added lemon, rich in vitamin C.It is also advisable to drink milk with honey and citrus fruits.

The sicken must wear a mask.

Note that the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning about the high level of influenza activity in Europe.The main influenza virus subtype is particularly dangerous for the elderly.The group also includes the risk of chronic diseases and children from 6 months to 5 years.

According to experts, although the vaccine doesn't not give excellent protection, however, it is the good way to protect against infections.WHO recommends to assign antiviral drugs to patients with signs of influenza.