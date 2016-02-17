​Educational institutions of Azerbaijan complete disinfection against swine flu

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ 536 schools and 466 kindergartens have held disinfection work against theswine flu threat. Report informs, this statement was made by Disinfection Station personnel officer Kamala Jafarova.

According to her, totally 76 educational institutions including academies, gymnasiums, training facilities, vocational schools and lyceums carried out disinfection: "The work has already been completed. Disinfection work in Baku, Ganja, Mingachevir, Sumgayit and Absheron schools and kindergartens have been implemented.

The station's specialist said that within disinfection work, no one complained on swine flu at schools and universities.