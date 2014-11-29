​Ebola death toll in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone nears 7,000: WHO

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The cumulative number of deaths caused by the Ebola virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone has reached 6,928 as of November 25, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Friday, informs Report citing Sputnik.

Among the three countries, 1,284 deaths have been registered in Guinea, 4,181 in Liberia and 1,463 in Sierra Leone.

The number of confirmed, probable and suspected cases reached 2,123 in Guinea, 7,244 in Liberia and 6,802 in Sierra Leone, pushing the total number to 16,169.

Previously, WHO reported 15,935 cases of Ebola, with 5,689 deaths.

The current Ebola outbreak started in Guinea in December 2013, spreading later to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Senegal. In October, WHO declared Nigeria and Senegal Ebola-free.