Doctors to get 'first aid' training for providing aid to F1 participants and spectators

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The Baku City Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station take all necessary measures in order to provide emergency medical services at the highest level on international events".

Report informs, the station's chief doctor Rauf Nagiyev said at the press conference.

According to him, medical staff training sessions are planned in order to efficiently provide the first aid at the international football championship to juniors and the Formula 1 races, athletes, fans and visitors from foreign countries to the first aid station.

Chief of Staff noted that 200 station doctors who worked at Baku-2015 were also involved in training courses.