    Diseases mostly caused death in Azerbaijan last year unveiled

    In comparison with 2014, death rate per 1000 person reduced from 5,9 to 5,7 last year

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Diseases mostly caused death in Azerbaijan last year have been announced.

    Report was told in the State Statistics Committee (SSC), last year in comparison with total number of 54,7 thousand deaths, registered in the country, death due to circulatory system diseases made 60,2 %.

    In addition, 13,3% of neoplasm, 5,2% of digestive system diseases, 4,6% of traumas, poisoning and other consequences of external causes, 3,2% of respiratory diseases, 1% of infectious and parasitic diseases and 12,5% of other reasons caused death.

    Notably, in comparison with 2014, death rate per 1000 person has reduced from 5,9 to 5,7 last year. 

