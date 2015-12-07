Director General: 'Health of 9 persons treating in the hospital is stable'

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Health of 9 persons, injured as a result of fire and accident in 10th deep sea base of 'Guneshli' field and taken to Central Hospital of Oil workers is stable'

Report was told by Leyla Seyidbayli, Director General of Central Hospital of Oil Workers.

'There is no danger for their life and they get all necessary treatment', she said: 'Only one of patients underwent surgery, he is chief of base Allahverdi Mammadov. His condition is normal.'

According to Director General, on December 6 one more patient - Ismayil Mehdiyev, born in 1976, discharged after first aid, but was returned to the hospital as felt bad. 'While Ismayil Mehdiyev was in hospital we offered him to stay here. But he insistently wanted to go home and we were forced to discharge him. There is no serious problem in his health. He was afraid as he was in shock. He was recommended to stay in hospital to be under control.'

Discharged 21 persons will come to re-examination on December 7. L.Seyidbayli said: 'Because they are registered in our hospital.'

On December 4, at about 17:40, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. Search of 29 persons continue.