​Deputy Prime Minister: "Assistance will be provided to all the injured and relatives of missing persons"

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ All necessary steps will be taken under the supervision of President Ilham Aliyev on the the deep sea platform No. 10 in the Guneshli field."

Report informs, this was stated by Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Azerbaijani PM, Deputy Chairman-Executive Secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

Speaking to reporters after visiting the oilmen in the Central Oilmen Hospital, A.Ahmadov said that all assistance would be rendered to the injured and the relatives of missing persons: "We are very sorry that this has happened. Pursuant to the President Ilham Aliyev's decision, a day of mourning was announced in the country."

According to him, some of 13 people admitted to the Central Oilmen Hospital could be released home today, but doctors did not let them go.