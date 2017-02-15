Department Chief: Second-hand clothes mainly brought to Azerbaijan from Netherlands

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Second-hand clothes from Europe to Azerbaijan are mainly brought from the Kingdom of the Netherlands".

Report informs, Novruzi Saleh, Chief of the Sanitation-Hygiene Department of the Republican Sanitary-Quarantine Inspection (RSQI), told at today's news conference.

According to him, all clothes from Europe are collected in a large clothes store in the Netherlands: "After proper disinfection, the clothes are allowed to be used or sold. They are exported not only to Azerbaijan, but also to the developed countries of Europe, as well as to countries in the Near East and Asia".

Department Chief added that earlier, the inspection controlled second-hand clothes imported to Azerbaijan: "However, "List of products subject to sanitary supervision" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers last year, doesn't include relevant issue. Therefore, we do not control these kind of clothes".

N.Saleh stressed that most of the products, which not registered in Azerbaijan, are manufactured in China.