Department Chief: '80-90 patients transplanted kidneys and liver in Azerbaijan every year'

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ '80-90 patients transplanted kidneys and liver in Azerbaijan every year'.

Report informs, Fariz Babayev, Head of Hemodialysis Department of Republican Urological Clinic named after academician Mirmammad Javadzade said in the opening ceremony of 2nd International Congress in Baku, dedicated to the actual problems of organs and tissues transplantation.

Department Chief noted that currently, organs of only close relatives and family members are transplanted in Azerbaijan: 'All over the world, internals, including kidneys of a deceased person widely used. International cooperation will allow to solve the problem in Azerbaijan, too. Since 2009, kidneys, liver transplanted in the country. For more than a year, bone marrow operations are also implemented in Azerbaijan and 23 such operations have already been carried out'.

According to F.Babayev, main problem in organ transplantation is acquisition of them.