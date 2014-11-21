Death toll of Ebola virus disease rises to 5,459 — WHO

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from the current Ebola outbreak has reached 5,459, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Up to the end of November 18, 2014, a total of 15 351 confirmed, probable, and suspected cases of Ebola virus disease have been reported in six affected countries (Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Spain, and the United States of America) and two previously affected countries (Nigeria, Senegal).

Ebola fever broke out in West Africa in December 2013, informs Report citing TASS.

The World Health Organization describes Ebola virus disease (formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever) as “a severe, often fatal illness, with a case fatality rate of up to 90%.” Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, intense weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. This is followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, impaired kidney and liver function, and in some cases, both internal and external bleeding. The infection is transmitted by direct contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of infected animals or people. People are infectious as long as their blood and secretions contain the virus. The incubation period is 2 to 21 days. There is no known cure or vaccine for the disease. The only treatment offered is “supportive intensive care.