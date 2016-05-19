Date of use of compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan unveiled

'At the end of May-in early June, first model project will be submitted to leadership of country'

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Use of Compulsory Health Insurance was discussed with relevant state authorities and work is nearing completion. At the end of May-in early June, first model project will be submitted to leadership of country. After approval of the model, we will determine next steps'.

Report informs, Zaur Aliyev, Director of Compulsory Health Insurance (CHI) Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers said in the training entitled 'Increasing awareness of media representatives on use of compulsory health insurance' for reporters.

Z.Aliyev stressed that in 2017, compulsory health insurance will be carried out as a pilot project: 'Regions as well as organization of the activity will be known soon. The project will last approximately 6-9 months. We will review the results and determine errors. Then, we will start the implementation of this work across the country. Most likely, Azerbaijani population will be widely insured from 2018. First of all, our model should serve the interests of citizens. Delay has objective and subjective reasons. It will be better to look forward'.