COVID-19: Azerbaijan reports 113 new cases

Today, 158 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 40 recovered and discharged from hospitals. While 1 coronavirus patient has died, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department for disease control and prevention at the Association for Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Garayeva said there are 3,387 confirmed cases in the country.

A total of 220,363 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan reported its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 31. However, the government eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

After analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.