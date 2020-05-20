COVID-19: Azerbaijan reports 113 new cases

A total of 113 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 55 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 20, said the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Two patients (57 and 54 years old) who tested positive for the virus have died.

So far, Azerbaijan has 3,631 confirmed cases, 2,253 recoveries, and 43 deaths. The treatment of 1,335 people (46 are in critical, 64 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. A total of 245,609 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country imposed a month-long lockdown on March 24 and extended it until May 31.

The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 31. However, the government eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

After analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Considering the country's sanitary and epidemiological situation related to the pandemic, the total number of infected people, and the dynamics of recoveries, the Azerbaijani government decided to ease some restrictions from May 18.