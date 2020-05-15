​COVID-19: Azerbaijan reports 101 new cases, 53 recoveries

A total of 101 people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 53 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 15, said the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A coronavirus patient born in 1977, who also suffered from chronic kidney disease, chronic pyelonephritis, and arterial hypertension, died.

So far, Azerbaijan has 2,980 confirmed cases, 1,886 recoveries, and 36 deaths. The treatment of 1,058 people (37 are in critical, 47 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

A total of 220,363 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 31. However, the government eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

After analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Today, considering the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country related to the pandemic, the total number of infected people, and the dynamics of recoveries, the Azerbaijani government decided to ease some restrictions from May 18.