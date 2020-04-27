​Coronavirus: Azerbaijan confirms 33 new cases, 23 recovered

A total of 33 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 23 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of April 27, says the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister.

A coronavirus patient, born in 1960, died of the infection.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,678 confirmed cases, 1,162 recoveries, and 22 deaths.

The treatment of 494 people (17 are in critical, 26 in moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

As many as 128,807 tests for coronavirus infection have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 4.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,012,389 globally, resulting in more than 888,073 recoveries and over 207,885 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.