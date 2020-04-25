​Coronavirus: Azerbaijan confirms 25 new cases, 67 recovered

A total of 25 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 67 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of April 25, says the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,617 confirmed cases, 1,080 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

The treatment of 516 people (15 are in critical, 21 in moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

As many as 120,479 tests for coronavirus infection have been conducted accross the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 4.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,847,000 globally, resulting in more than 811,000 recoveries and over 197,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.