Coronavirus: Aid from Azerbaijan reaches China

The death toll from coronavirus in China has reached 1,770. More than 10,800 people have cured.​

The Sumgait City Executive Power has sent medical supplies to the Chinese city of Mingguang.

A source from the executive power told Report that the residents of the city and the city administration had sent a letter of gratitude to the Sumgait City Executive Power in this regard. The use of this kit would significantly contribute to the prevention and control of the epidemic in the city: "We firmly believe that with the help of Sumqayit and the joint efforts of the city's inhabitants, we can win this fight."

