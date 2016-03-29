CMO and state authorities commented on draft law 'On reproductive health'

Baku. 29 March.REPORT.AZ/ Applied three state authorities gave an opinion on draft law 'On reproductive health'.

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis Health Committee, Ahliman Amiraslanov said at today's meeting of the committee.

According to him, these state authorities are Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Sports and State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs. As well as Caucasian Muslims Office has also commented on the draft: 'However, their claims on the draft law are few. After obtaining opinions of two state authorities, the draft will be discussed in the next meetings of the committee.

Committee Chairman said the society is interested in the project: 'Because majority of received people appealed on this issue. Therefore, preparation and adoption of the draft law is very important. The draft is currently being worked'.