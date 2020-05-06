​China sent treatment protocols on pandemic to Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/bae3382794afcdb3d5e4f464ede529a1/a033fc3d-0ac5-4c82-b01a-b05e6d3a6fa0_292.jpg

“Since the pandemic spread, China had sent protocols to all countries, including Azerbaijan, via the embassies. We use the methods which are used abroad,” Zaur Aliyev, the Chairman of the Executive Board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, said at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, sending SMS to those with negative test results has already been tested: “However, there was a delay due to technical problems. The problems are being eliminated, and SMS will be sent soon.”

